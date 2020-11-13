Former Fox News and Today show host Megyn Kelly is finished with mainstream media.

“There’s no way she’d ever go back to a big corporate… legacy media [outlet],” a source close to her told Page Six. “She loves the authenticity and freedom of having her own direct channel.”

Kelly was infamously fired from NBC in 2018 after appearing to defend the use of blackface.

“What is racist?” the conservative journalist and political commentator asked during a conversation on her show about offensive Halloween costumes. “Because you do get in trouble if you’re a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween, [but] back when I was a kid that was okay as long as you were dressing up like a character.”

Kelly went on to defend Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, who was slammed for wearing blackface when dressing as Diana Ross on the show. After her departure, the blonde bombshell felt betrayed by NBC, and blasted them for “canceling” her over her remarks.

TV insiders have pointed out that after Kelly’s dramatic departure from Fox News — she left abruptly in 2017, citing President Trump and the pressures of primetime cable news as the reason for her leaving — and her troubled time at NBC, mainstream media companies aren’t necessarily asking for her to join them.

In September, Kelly started her own digital media company, Devil May Care Media, and debuted a podcast a month later.

The former Megyn Kelly Today host has not gone down quietly though. She has remained a force of nature on social media, oftentimes defending President Trump and his supporters.

OK! previously reported that the former news anchor came under fire after seemingly attacking President-Elect Joe Biden and claiming he has been “in his basement for a year,” after calling for unity in the country.

Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, with many asking Kelly to consider the feelings of oppressed communities over the years. Fellow journalist Roland Martin (who is Black) tweeted, “We are just supposed to excuse and forget the attacks on Muslims, Black women, and others? HELL NO.”

You can be as angry as you want. But let’s not pretend after 4 yrs of bare knuckled, brutal, and grossly vicious brawling, now that your guy is ascending to the WH, it’s all over and “unity,” “healing,” peace, love & understanding bc … memory. https://t.co/NM3WSIInHH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

Kelly hit back with another sharp reply: “You can be as angry as you want. But let’s not pretend after 4 yrs of bare knuckled, brutal, and grossly vicious brawling, now that your guy is ascending to the WH, it’s all over and ‘unity,’ ‘healing,’ peace, love & understanding bc … memory.”