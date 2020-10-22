Jared Leto is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who are stripping down to encourage people to vote. The actor shared a steamy shirtless picture of himself — standing naked — via Twitter on Wednesday, October 21.
“Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote,” he captioned the tweet, alongside a ballot box emoji.
Of course, people were at a loss for words when they saw the 48-year-old’s chiseled abs.
Happy hump day
P.S. Don’t forget to vote 🗳 pic.twitter.com/37MZG1dzHt
— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 21, 2020
“After this picture I’m trying to remember my name, thanks @JaredLeto #Vote2020,” one fan replied.
“Thank you for using your platform to draw attention to such an important matter. #vote so America can be back to itself,” another said.
Leto joins Kylie Jenner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman and Jenna Dewan who have all stripped down in honor of the upcoming election. In September, Jenner shared a steamy bikini picture with the caption, “but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio … let’s make a plan to vote together.”
One thing Leto did not share is which candidate he will be voting for before November 3rd.
