Jared Leto is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who are stripping down to encourage people to vote. The actor shared a steamy shirtless picture of himself — standing naked — via Twitter on Wednesday, October 21.

“Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote,” he captioned the tweet, alongside a ballot box emoji.

Of course, people were at a loss for words when they saw the 48-year-old’s chiseled abs.

After this picture I’m trying to remember my name, thanks @JaredLeto #Vote2020,” one fan replied.

Thank you for using your platform to draw attention to such an important matter. #vote so America can be back to itself,” another said.

Leto joins Kylie Jenner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy SchumerJosh Gad, Sarah Silverman and Jenna Dewan who have all stripped down in honor of the upcoming election. In September, Jenner shared a steamy bikini picture with the caption, “but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio … let’s make a plan to vote together.”

One thing Leto did not share is which candidate he will be voting for before November 3rd.

As much as the actor and musician might have wanted to keep the conversation focused on voting, many fans wanted to discuss the news that he will be reprising his role as the Joker in the HBO Max project, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The four-part mini-series will air sometime next year.
“Hyped for the Joker news man, would love to see you do more Joker in the DCU universe!” a fan noted, unbothered by Leto’s torso on full display.
Leto got involved in additional shooting for the “Snyder Cut” of Suicide Squad, which did not pan out how the director initially planned.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Leto is involved in the director’s version of the 2017 film, which he had to exit and leave incomplete. Now it looks like Snyder and Leto are having the last laugh as Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard are reportedly involved in the re-shoots too.
This comes as a pleasant surprise due to speculation that Leto was done with the character after DC went ahead with Joaquin Phoenix‘s portrayal of Joker and Harley Quinn: Bird’s of Prey — which was all about Harley Quinn moving on from her criminal ex. Leto will not be appearing in the Suicide Squad sequel in 2021, which is simply titled The Suicide Squad.
Well, everyone got what they wanted — Leto shared his voting message and is returning as the Joker while his fans got some much-needed eye candy.

