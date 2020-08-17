More details are coming out on the property of Jeffrey Epstein — specifically his New York mansion, where he invited guests to have sex with girls he would traffic.

The 70-year-old Gypsy Gita, who worked with Epstein between 2001 to 2005, described the property worth $71 million as “creepy.” He said that the mansion felt like walking into a “world” that was “weird” and “warped.”

Gita described Maxwell’s mansion to The Mail on Sunday, saying, “There was this huge wall of prosthetic eyeballs.” He also added there must have been at least 150 of those “eyeballs.”

“Jeffrey would say, ‘Don’t forget you are being watched at all times,’” Gita added.

The spiritual healer was introduced to Epstein and his long-term accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell — who is now detained — by Donald Trump.

It has often been claimed that Epstein would keep the pictures of all his influential friends and other people who would visit his different homes — including his New York mansion and his Palm Beach property.

It has also been alleged that the array of blackmailed content — of people owing him favors — would help him escape future prosecutions.

Epstein’s victims have also claimed that Epstein “monitored everything” in his mansion via a security room, where he could spy on guests while they were in the bedrooms and toilets.

Gita said that he massaged Epstein “multiple times and he would always wear sweatshirts which said either Harvard or Yale on them.” Epstein never went to either of these schools but was a donor at both.

The healer added, “He always had this smirk on his face, like he was the smartest guy in the room. I’ve been around celebrities and billionaires who have Monets on their walls so I wasn’t awestruck by him. I just thought he was weird.”

“I always worked on him in the upstairs massage room,” he continued.

Gita said that he was regretful of his association with Epstein, who later killed himself in prison in August 2019. It was revealed by The Mail on Sunday that Chauntae Davies — who was introduced to Maxwell by Gita — was trafficked as well.

“Chauntae was a trainee masseuse working for me and Ghislaine offered her a full-time job. I had no idea she ended up in such a terrible situation,” Gita revealed.

Gita also claimed that he massaged Prince Andrew at Maxwell’s New York townhouse. “She had her own massage room and I worked on Andrew there,” he spilled. “He had bad body posture.”

Gita said that he never was conscious of any underage girls at Epstein’s property. “If I’d been aware of him abusing children, he’d be dead,” the father of two said.

After Maxwell told Gita he would be “hearing things” about Epstein, he quit working for the businessman. “I know you have two daughters,” Maxwell told Gita.

“That scared me. I’d never told her or Jeffrey about my family and it felt like a threat. I never went back,” Gita admitted.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is currently awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls for sex and perjury at a Brooklyn federal detention facility.