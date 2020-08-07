Any two A-list celebrities spotted together is enough to cause jaws to drop and pictures to be taken. Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper are no exceptions.

The long time pals were spotted this week having a nice relaxing time on the beaches of Malibu. Accompanying the two was Cooper’s three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Cooper was seen in neon orange swim shorts rocking a man bun, while Garner was wearing a flowy blue skirt and a navy blue cardigan as they were photographed playing with Cooper’s young daughter in the sand.

While it may not come as a surprise that the 48-year-old actress and 45-year-old actor were spotted together, because of their long time friendship, they were seen just hours before news broke that the mother of three had split with her boyfriend, John Miller, causing speculation.

A source told InTouch that the stars “go way back” and explained, “They’ve always been at ease with each other, but now it’s deeper.”

The source continued to say that the Hangover star and 13 Going on 30 star had always had a platonic relationship but that “this is a great time for them to be together.”

The Alias costars have been “close friends forever and have been there for each other through their ups and downs,” said the source.

Another source disclosed that Garner was Cooper’s first friend in L.A., and the two had remained close since. The old pals had even gone out for double dates together and attended multiple occasions with their significant others in the past.

Rumors circulated during their Alias days that the two may have possibly had a thing, but nothing was confirmed or made public at the time.

The source said that the Texas-born actress had always looked at Pennslyvania-born Cooper as a brother. “There’s always a possibility that their friendship could turn into more, but right now they’re just friends.”

Garner and her now former boyfriend, the CEO of CaliBurger and CaliGroup, of almost 2 years had reportedly split before quarantine lockdown in L.A.

The two began seeing each other in 2018, and a source previously told InTouch “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Before Miller was in the picture, Garner was married to actor Ben Affleck for 10 years and they share three children together – 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Samuel.

Cooper was previously in a four-year relationship with model ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk before they decided to split back in June 2019. While they tried to make it work for their daughter’s sake, the couple ultimately decided to part ways.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “They are very different people, and once they realized it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits.”

Now with Garner and Cooper both as single parents and old-time friends, who knows, maybe there will be a new hot A-list couple in town soon.