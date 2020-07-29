On the market! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have listed their beach home in Malibu, California for the cool asking price of $7.99 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the three-story house spans over 4,400 square feet with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and features 50 feet of private beachfront. The home also boasts walls of glass and expansive terraces on each level overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The listing is currently held by Carl Gambino at Compass.

The ‘Waiting For Tonight’ singer and former New York Yankees player originally bought the house from Entourage actor Jeremy Piven in February 2019 for $6.6 million.

Shortly after the power couple purchased the property, HGTV star Joanna Gaines visited them at their new home and were photographed with a film crew on the beach outside. The “Hustlers” star first confirmed she and her fiancé had purchased the beach house and met with Gaines on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

“We got a little fixer-upper next to the water, and we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta fix this up, it’s really a house that needs work,’” she told the talk show host. “I was like, wouldn’t it be amazing to have [Gaines] do it for us? But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco, like nothing.”

No word on whether the Gaineses actually did a renovation on the home, or just paid a friendly visit. The footage captured by the video crew has not been released, although production could have been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy nominee is a self-proclaimed “superfan” of Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines’ show Fixer Upper, which aired for five seasons until 2018. The handy duo are said to be launching their own TV network soon.

Lopez, 51 and Rodriguez, 45 began dating in 2017. The All-Star athlete proposed to the Super Bowl performer with a massive square-cut diamond ring during a tropical vacation in March 2019. The gorgeous couple had originally wanted to get married this summer but scrapped their wedding plans due to COVID-19.

Lopez shares 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.