Singer/rapper Jeremih, who has been battling COVID-19 in Chicago, is still fighting the virus in the ICU, according to his reps. He’s in critical condition, but does have one thing going in his favor.

“J was just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent reported to Variety on Thursday, November 19. “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”

The singer’s family made a statement as well, just a day earlier, telling CNN they “would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”

They added, “A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

Jeremih, 33, has been battling the virus for an unknown period, but when news of his worsening condition hit over the weekend, many stars took to social media to plead for thoughts and prayers for their fellow musician.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted on Saturday, November 14.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” 50 Cent tweeted on Saturday, with a picture of the duo.

Jeremih — whose real name is Jeremy Felton — has been silent on social media during this time. The rapper was signed to Def Ja Recordings in 2009 and has four albums under his belt. He has released several hits over his career such as “Down With Me” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em.”