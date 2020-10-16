Grammy winner Christopher Cross has revealed that his battle with coronavirus left him temporarily paralyzed, insisting that his symptoms had gotten so bad that he almost died from the infection.

The 69-year-old, who’s famous for his hit songs “Ride Like The Wind,” “Arthur’s Theme,” and “Think of Laura,” told CBS Sunday Morning that he didn’t think he was going to pull through.

“It was the worst 10 days of my life. And I couldn’t walk, could barely move,” the singer-songwriter revealed, adding that his girlfriend had also tested positive following a trip to Mexico City.

“Unfortunately as a consequence of COVID-19 other problems were caused. At present, I am suffering intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs — I am unable to walk,” he added.

To make matters worse, Cross was also diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that’s believed to be brought on by the virus.

“However, physicians have assured me I will recover. I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving. It was certainly the darkest of times for me, you know? It really was touch-and-go, and tough,” he said.

“So yeah, my walking is affected. My speech at times can be affected. Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I’m kind of a little foggy, you know?” he added.

Cross, who has been documenting his road to recovery on his official Instagram page, noted that people who are diagnosed with the syndrome heal “about 90% to 100% in around a year,” so he’s remaining hopeful that he’ll regain his strength over the next couple of months.

But if there was one thing that he wanted to stress to his fans, it was that wearing a mask could quite literally prevent anyone from experiencing the excruciating symptoms he faced, which almost ended his life.

The father of three continued by emphasizing that social distancing is essential at all times, and while some people may be under the impression that the virus is nothing more but a hoax, Cross couldn’t disagree more.

“I felt it was sort of my obligation to share with people: ‘Look, this is a big deal. Like, you’ve got to wear your mask. You’ve got to take care of each other. Because, you know, this could happen to you,'” he said.

Cross concluded that getting around is much harder now that he’s forced to use a cane wherever he goes, but from what doctors have told him, he will be walking again in no time as long as he continues to take his medication and practice his daily exercises.