Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed another member into their beautiful family.

Brian McKnight, Timberlake’s long time friend and collaborator, told HollywoodLife that they welcomed their second baby this summer. Daily Mail also reported that they gave birth to a baby boy but his name, birthday, and more still remain unknown to the public.

38-year-old Biel and 39-year-old Timberlake have been able to keep the pregnancy low-key during quarantine as they reside in their Montana home with their 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE PENS SWEET VALENTINE’S DAY MESSAGE FOR JESSICA BIEL AS THEY WORK ON THEIR MARRIAGE FOLLOWING HIS PDA SCANDAL

The Sinner actress and Friends With Benefits actor celebrated their first son’s birthday during the coronavirus outbreak on April 8. Beil posted a photo on Instagram of her holding Silas over her shoulder smiling from last summer.

She captioned it: “This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legit and birthday cake right now,” Biel continued, “To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time.”

Biel and Timberlake also celebrated Biel’s birthday at their Montana ranch in style. Biel posted pictures of her and Timberlake looking madly in love as he presented her birthday cake in pajamas.

JESSICA SIMPSON SAYS SHE ONCE KISSED JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & HE BLABBED ABOUT IT TO RYAN GOSLING

Biel wrote that she begged the singer/songwriter/record producer not to sing to her while he presented the cake, so he had to improvise. She thanked her husband in her caption writing, “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party.”

The couple first linked up in 2007 and had a very intimate wedding in Southern Italy in October 2012. Biel told PEOPLE in 2018 that their relationship remains strong and healthy due to “Communication, communication, communication,”

While the happy love birds have been cooped up in the mountains enjoying some family time, the former member of NSYNC and his actress wife had previously faced some turmoil in their relationship.

Last November, the former boy-bander was spotted holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his Palmer co-star.

In December, the ten-time Grammy winner and four-time Emmy winner publicly apologized on Instagram for his “embarrassing” night out filled with too much alcohol and poor decisions.

IT’S GONNA BE ME! JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE REVEALED!

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A source told Us Weekly that the pair have been doing well during this time and the extra downtime is actually really great for their relationship. The source said, “They’re enjoying being healthy and safe together.” The superstar couple and their son have been watching movies, playing games, and cooking.

On July 4, Biel posted a video with her multi-talented hubby on Instagram of the two throwing axes at wood joking that they are practicing their “apocalypse skills… unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon.”

JESSICA BIEL‘S REACTION TO PHOTOS OF HUSBAND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HOLDING HANDS WITH COSTAR ALISHA WAINWRIGHT REVEALED!

The now growing family is keeping their life private as they are believed to still be quarantining at their Montana ranch. The Mail reported that Biel’s mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has been spending time with the family to help the couple with their new son.

In a SiriusXM’s Hits 1 interview with The Social Network actor during the pandemic, Timberlake joked, “We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human.”