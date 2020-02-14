trending in COUPLES
Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to wish Jessica Biel a happy Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14. The singer shared a throwback photo of the pair and gushed over his wife in the caption. His romantic gesture comes just months after his PDA scandal with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.
Valentine’s ALL DAY, EVERY DAY since I found you. ❤️
Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack
I might not be able to name all 50 states but at least we look gooood.
Think we have enough flags?? Happy 4th!! 💥🇺🇸
- Jessica Biel
- Justin Timberlake
