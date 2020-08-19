More allegations continue to flow in against Ellen DeGeneres for overseeing a toxic work environment.

Now, another former staffer has come out, saying that he was made to feel “fearful” and “not worthy” by the producers while he worked on the hit daytime talk show.

Comedian Joe Dalo spoke to The Sun and revealed his experiences during his time with The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2010 to 2011. He said that he didn’t get to meet the show host for two years while his time as a Hidden Camera Designer.

He told The Sun: “I got called in to put cameras in her office. We hid the cameras with flowers, the people around her were like, ‘Ellen can’t see those flowers, it has to be perfect, she’s coming soon.’

“Then they pull you away and then they bring her in. You never really got to make contact with her.”

Joe went on to say that the producers made him “fearful” of the show’s host even though he never met her.

However, Joe clarified that it does “makes sense” of Ellen not knowing about the “toxic” work culture at the talk show.

He explained: He added: “My experience has been the people around her have made it feel like you better keep your game or you’re out. If you don’t deliver they will get someone else. But that is this industry. She was never in my world enough to make it toxic.

“It does make you feel, as a crew member, it does make you feel not worthy.”

He also said that he is not angry at Ellen but the show’s producers.

He said: “Ellen shows up and does her job. I never saw her scowl at us, I never heard anything evil from her and I’m a crew member.

“I feel like to me, I don’t know why everyone is attacking her like this, I don’t feel like she’s this evil person they are making her out to be.

“If she’s mean and tough, that’s how she has to be in this industry. She doesn’t need to apologize for being tough.”

It was reported on Monday that the show’s producers Kevin Leman, Ed Galvin, and Jonathan Norman were fired.

The accusations against DeGeneres and the show’s producers come in light after the BuzzFeed report which highlighted 36 staffers sharing their experiences on the hit show; several claims were made for racism, harassment, and toxicity.

DeGeneres, time and again, has apologized for the show taking this course.

After the firing of the producers, Ellen had a video conference with the show staffers. The video conference, which could very well have been a morale boost, saw DeGeneres saying that she cares about “each and everyone” if them and is grateful to have them around.

“This show would not be what it is without all of you. It’s become the show that it is because of all of you. So if we have forgotten you somehow – any of us – I’m sorry,” she said.