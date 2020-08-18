Ellen DeGeneres has come under a lot of fire for the toxic behavior behind the scenes of her show. While the workplace continues to be under the spotlight, former staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show even compared the work culture to The Devil Wears Prada.

The ongoing controversy has resulted in several stars calling out DeGeneres for her behavior and response to the chaos.

The comedian does still seem to have some A-list friends- Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher, and more- including her girlfriend, Portia De Rossi, who has stood up in her support.

DeGeneres first responded to the toxic workplac​e allegations, saying she thought her show was a “place of happiness” and how disappointed she was to learn that it wasn’t the case.

However, an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show resurfaced, showing the talk show host berating her staff before the audience in a playful yet mocking manner.

The segment showed the star displaying pictures from the personal Facebook accounts of crew members and ridiculing them in what turned out to be several awkward exchanges between DeGeneres and her crew.

The TV host made fun of one staff member for holding a pair of pink and white underwear in Hong Kong that cost 10 cents.

DeGeneres said: “Do we not pay you enough? Why aren’t you buying Ellen underwear? What are you doing going to Chinatown? What are those underwear for?”

“I can see the price right there! So no matter what it looks like you’ll buy it if it’s 10 Cents – is that what you’re about?”

She later showed a picture of another staff member who had fallen asleep in a car after the show won an award.

“Nothing shows a celebration like ‘We won!’ and then you passed out in the car by yourself!” said DeGeneres.

The 62-year-old went on to ridicule another producer of the show for being “sweaty” and “shy,” claiming that “he’s usually drunk.”

She said that she could do an entire segment just from his pictures on Facebook. DeGeneres then went on to highlight a picture of the staffer holding two balls in front of his crotch.

“What were you doing there? You bowl with two balls? Are you sweating? A little shy, a little sweaty!” she exclaimed.

DeGeneres went on to show other pictures, ridiculing her staff in the same manner, further highlighting the toxic work environment on the show.

With several accusations against her, the comedian has now sent out a second apology after three top producers — Ed Galvin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman — parted ways from the show after the internal investigation by WarnerMedia.

According to PEOPLE, DeGeneres, who revealed in 2019 that she was sexually assaulted by her mom’s husband as a young teen, was part of an emotional video conference with the show’s staff on Monday, saying that she was not “perfect.”

The Finding Dory voice-over told her staffers: “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes.”

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

Another source told PEOPLE that DeGeneres was “emotional” and “empathetic” and wanted to make things better and make herself “more available.”

“She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful,” the source said. “They’re putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They’re family.”

Another source told USWeekly, quoting the tv personality, “She said she’s not on set as much as everyone else, and she didn’t know what was going on.”

“Ellen said she was ashamed and embarrassed to hear about it and assured them it would not continue.”

Another spokesperson confirmed to USWeekly that DeGeneres told her staff in the video conference, which was supposed to boost everyone’s morale that people on the show should not be “afraid to address her and say hi.”