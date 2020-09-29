Chrissy Teigen is feeling relieved after a really “scary morning” at the hospital.

The mother-of-two took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 29, to share a health update after being hospitalized Sunday night. “Just had a really scary morning,” the cookbook author wrote, “huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.”

Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

The recent health scare came after she revealed on Monday, September 28, via an Instagram post, that she was “about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.” Teigen was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, due to excessive bleeding from her placenta during her third pregnancy.

“It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there,” Teigen explained in the caption of the somber throwback photo. “Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts.”

The former Sports Illustrated model — who shares daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with husband and 11-time Grammy winner John Legend — explained on her Instagram story, “I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people. People that might be me.”

“I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have,” she added. “I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It’s just like an IV, except it’s not fluids, it’s human blood.” Teigen then revealed she had an allergic reaction after her blood transfusion, which made her think, “whose blood is this?”

The brunette beauty explained that she is normally at her “happiest” during her pregnancies, which is why it has been hard to come to terms with her current situation. “I’m at that weird in-between time where it’s dangerous to try anything. If me and baby boy can make it through the next few weeks then we can go from there and get through the danger zone,” she said. “It is scary, but scary in the way that there is really nothing to do. I take my progesterone and my iron and we’re trying everything we can.”

Prior to her recent hospitalization, the soon-to-be mother-of-three was put on “super serious bed rest” for two weeks. Teigen told fans over the weekend that she “was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month…maybe a little less than a month. But we’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

The mama gushed that her little boy is “the strongest,” but stuck “in the s**ttiest house.” She added, “His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, though. He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning.” The 34-year-old previously disclosed that her two other pregnancies were complicated after her placenta failed to nourish her children properly, requiring her to be induced early both times.

While her pregnancy isn’t going as planned, Teigen luckily has the ‘All Of Me’ singer by her side, even making her bedside sandwiches. “John is doing a bedside sandwich tutorial from my new nightstand,” Teigen explained while laughing in a clip.