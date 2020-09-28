Chrissy Teigen‘s third pregnancy has been difficult, to say the least. The model was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on Sunday, September 27, after a month of bleeding that had worsened.

The 34-year-old, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, had already been on strict bed rest this month.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest. I get up to pee and take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible,'” Teigen shared.

“But I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month. We’re talking about more than your period girls, it’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.’

“Everytime I go to the bathroom it would be blood, and honestly just laying there would be blood.”

Chrissy explained that on Sunday her bleeding worsened, comparing it to turning “a faucet onto low.” She added, “It was at the point today where it was never stopping, the bleeding.”

She admitted: "It's just just hard because there's not much we can do. I'm at that weird in-between time where it's dangerous to try anything. If me and baby boy can make it through the next few weeks then we can go from there and get through the danger zone. "It is scary, but scary in the way that there is really nothing to do. I take my progesterone and my iron and we're trying everything we can.'" Chrissy previously said that her pregnancies with Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, were complicated after her placenta failed to nourish them properly, requiring her to be induced early both times.