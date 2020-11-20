The View was once again lacking some Joy on Friday, November 20. Instead it was Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro delving into the the hot topics of the day on daytime’s top-rated talk show, with Joy Behar missing from the action.

The absence of the show’s OG comes just one day after behind-the-scenes drama forced Goldberg to go live with just Hostin on Thursday. A short while later on the November 20 airing, Hostin joined the ladies, followed a few minutes later by Behar.

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS BAIL AFTER OFFSCREEN DRAMA AS WHOOPI GOES LIVE WITH JUST SARA HAINES

A rep for the show blamed a technical glitch for the delay on Thursday’s The View. Still, Behar appeared to be particularly rattled and seemed distant throughout the episode. She was also wearing mismatched earrings and struggled to read off her questions to the show’s guests. Even her jokes, which seldom fail to land, were a bit off during the program.

A rep for the show tells OK! that Behar had been scheduled to take Friday off, but did not reveal when the host made that request.

Behar has been on the panel for 22 of the show’s 24 seasons, having exited the show in 2013 only to return in 2015.

It is still not clear why Behar was out of sorts, and when contacted by OK! on Thursday a rep for the show would only say: “We have to give kudos to our outstanding production team who didn’t miss a beat when Joy’s and Sunny’s systems needed to be rebooted. The show must go on and Whoopi and Sara got the show started with Sunny and Joy soon joining once they were back up and running.”

Goldberg was quick to acknowledge how strange a situation the show was in at the top of the episode on Thursday. “Well hello, and welcome to a very unusual View,” said the show’s longtime moderator. “Apparently there are just two of us here today. It’s the Sara and Whoopi show until some else checks in.”

She then tossed things over to her co-host for the morning. The lack of hosts was all the more jarring since the show is still airing socially-distanced episodes, meaning that both women were broadcasting from their home and not together in the studio. “And then there were two,” joked Haines.

There was a brief pause between the ladies until Goldberg replied: “That’s it. So shall we just hit it until someone comes through?” Thinks were back on track Friday, as the ladies took aim at President Trump and Rudy Giuliani following his disastrous press conference the previous evening. HOT MESS! RUDY GIULIANI SWEATS THROUGH HIS HAIR DYE, AND TWITTER GOES CRAZY: PHOTO “I saw a guy that looked like the witch melting in The Wizard of Oz,” said Navarro. “You know, when the hair dye started streaking down his face, it was, like, I thought maybe it was the BS that was spewing out of his mouth and coming out of his ears. It was such a tragic, pathetic, funny, ridiculous image. And I just think it embodies so much of the insanity of what’s going on right now.” She did not stop there either, adding: “I feel embarrassed for the country that people are witnessing this. I feel embarrassed for Rudy Giuliani. America’s mayor has somehow come down to this, where he tries to make crazy excuses and justifications for Donald Trump. It is pathetic and desperate, these attempts at overturning an election result and the will of almost 80 million voters. And it’s not going to work! But it’s, you know… what a sad, sad ending. And tragic ending. Honestly, it’s unbelievable.”