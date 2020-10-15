So cute! Meghan McCain shared the first photo of her daughter, Liberty, via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14. “Bliss,” the 35-year-old captioned the sweet snap of herself holding her tot.

In the snap, The View cohost is wearing minimal makeup and sporting a black sweater while she smiled with her newborn.

Of course, McCain’s celeb pals couldn’t help but gush over her baby’s debut on social media. Lisa Rinna wrote, “I’m so happy for you,” while Chrishell Stause added, “Ahhhhh just want to send the world’s biggest congrats to you. So happy for your family.”

McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed Liberty on September 28, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. McCain’s rep said McCain and her daughter were “happy and healthy.”

One day later, the television personality took to Twitter to share an update with her fans. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well-wishes and overwhelming kindness,” she wrote. “Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!”

Earlier this month, the author got candid about how she has been adjusting to her new normal. “Motherhood is euphoria,” she admitted. “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations — it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.”

“Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body,” she continued. “She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full [of] life and spirit … I only wish I had done this sooner.”

After McCain announced she had a bun in the oven in March, she was very careful about what she posted on the Internet. “People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote in May.

“Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as possible,” she added, referring to her late father, Senator John McCain.

Clearly, McCain is in a good place now and wants the whole world to meet her little bundle of joy!