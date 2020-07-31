Deeply troubled rapper Kanye West has been scrolling through his phone contacts like a jilted ex-lover, texting a lot of his famous friends, who for the most part, have completely ignored him and have not been responding!

A source told OK! that a lot of his friends aren’t replying to him in fear that personal text and communications could be screenshotted and shared online.

INVESTIGATION: KANYE WEST’S PILL-POPPING, MARIJUANA & SECRET LIPO

“If Kanye has the balls to screen shot and post a text from his mother-in-law, he will do it to anyone. At the moment, it is pretty much taken for granted that any private communication with Kanye will be made public,” the source said.

However, some of West’s friends have replied to him, but they are approaching the situation with extreme caution.

“The celebs that are responding are choosing their words very carefully, assuming they will be made public, however most people, including Beyoncé, are just ignoring him,” sources tell OK!

Hollywood has always been sensitive towards leaking personal information, and the recent iCloud photo leaks prove that.

DISTRESSED KIM K REFUSES TO LET KIDS VISIT KANYE -AS SHE FIGHTS TO SAVE MARRIAGE

“Hollywood could ignore his political views and even his Twitter meltdown, but once you start leaking private conservations, it’s over. No one will ever trust him again. He won’t be invited to private events and parties anymore. If a man is willing to betray his own wife and daughter, going public with abortion plans, no one is safe,” the source confirmed.

West was recently photographed having a heated argument with wife Kim Kardashian in Wyoming, where he was briefly checking into a hospital to address his bipolar issues.