Mom-of-four Kim Kardashian is taking every measure to fix her marriage — and protect her children after Kanye West’s mental breakdown, OK! has learned.

Sources told OK! that Kardashian, 39, delayed her trip to meet Kanye because she was filming her hit E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she “wanted to be with her children.”

Said a source: “Finally, she left the children behind in LA with staff and family to be with her man.”

After Kanye’s public breakdown and tearful anti-abortion rant in South Carolina for his presidential election campaign, he later on, apologized to his wife of six years for disclosing such a private matter to the public.

Now without the cameras and their children — North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West — around, she will be able to work on rebuilding and saving her marriage with Kanye, who she still believes is a very “brilliant and complicated man.”

Upon her arrival at Kanye’s Wyoming getaway, the reality television starlet was spotted in an emotional breakdown as she reunited with her husband.

Sources told OK!: “Kim wasn’t sure what she was going to find waiting for her when she landed in Wyoming,”

Another pal adds: “It is never good to bring children into an unpredictable environment. They are safer at home until Kim has a better understanding of how bad the situation is.”

As OK! previously reported, Kanye suffers from hallucinations and paranoia — symptoms of bipolar disorder.

OK! has also learned that in 2016 he had liposuction done in secret, and subsequently became addicted to painkillers – even after his mother died from coronary artery disease because of liposuction.

Sources said after stressful days and nights of Kardashian not being able to reach Kanye, she had no choice but to show up in Cody, Wyoming, feeling “very tired and emotional.”

Kardashian hopes that if it feels appropriate, she will fly their children so they can reunite and be together as a family unit, said the source.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).