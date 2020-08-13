Troubled rapper and Presidential hopeful Kanye West confirmed that he had a private meeting with White House advisor Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump over the weekend.

While exact details of the meeting weren’t immediately clear, West was quick to tweet about it, saying: “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.”

KANYE WEST MAKES PEACE WITH KRIS JENNER, COMPLIMENTS HER MUSIC TASTE

In an interview with the New York Times, West admitted that while he has a slim chance of winning any state he is running in, his campaign is designed to take votes away from Trump’s political rival Joe Biden.

The NYT directly pointed out this fact, to which West replied: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

West managed to get enough signatures in Arkansas to be included on the ballot and picked biblical life coach Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

KANYE WEST PICKS BIBLICAL LIFE COACH AS PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE

The rapper failed to meet the deadlines for Nebraska, New York and Maryland. He did, however, meet the requirements in both West Virginia and Vermont and will be running as an independent candidate for President.

Earlier this year he revoked his support for President Donald Trump, saying that he won’t be running as a Republican candidate.

“I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there,” he told Forbes.

According to sources, his wife Kim Kardashian wasn’t with West for his meeting with Kushner.