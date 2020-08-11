Kanye West seems to have made peace — or rather a peace offering in public — with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

The 43-year-old presidential candidate took to Twitter to talk about how his 64-year-old mother-in-law makes such great playlists.

“My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist,” wrote the rapper praising her music compilation skills.

My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist 😊 — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

The message seems to have been received well as Kris ‘liked’ the tweet.

The peace offering comes weeks after he publicly branded her as ‘Kris Jong-un’ on Twitter and even accused her of being a white supremacist.

The troubled rapper had claimed on Twitter that the mother-daughter duo flew doctors to have him hospitalized.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST ARRIVE BACK IN MIAMI AFTER CRISIS TALKS

“They tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me,” he tweeted, referring to a law in California which lets authorities confine people for mental health reasons.

He had also alleged that his wife — Kim Kardashian — was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out”.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform”, Kanye wrote, adding: “This my lady tweet of the night… Kris Jong-Un”.

CAITLYN JENNER PRAISES KANYE WEST AS ‘A GOOD FRIEND’ AMONGST ONGOING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

In a series of since deleted tweets, the rapper added: “Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me”.

The “Jesus is King” singer had also shared a screenshot of his text with his mother-in-law, saying that he would “go to war” if she did not return his calls.

“This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my call?” read the first message.

“This Ye, you wanna talk or go to war?” read his second message.

The screenshot’s caption said: “White supremacy at its highest no cap”.

Shortly after, #KrisJongUn started trending on twitter, with people even photoshopping the North Korean leader with Kris.

After all the social media drama, Kim and Kanye headed off to the Dominican Republic on a vacation.

KANYE KRISIS: INSIDE KIM K.’S SUDDEN CHANGE OF HEART

Things appear to be much better for the couple and sources say that both are now much “happier”.

“They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic,” a source told People. “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

“’He is really enjoying his family time right now. Honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired.“

According to TMZ, the pair “spent a week in a fortress-like estate on a Dominican beach, as Kim and Kanye hashed out problems in their marriage.”