Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson will be standing in for injured Simon Cowell on American’s Got Talent while Cowell recovers.

The host over the weekend went bike riding in Malibu and was involved in an accident that saw him break his back.

Clarkson shared the news on Twitter through a statement from the show’s creators.

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for ‘AGT.’ But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson — you’re welcome in advance!” the statement read.

While it is not clear exactly how long Cowell will be out for, Clarkson will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara for at least this week’s show tapings.

Cowell’s unfortunate biking accident saw him endure a five-hour-long surgery on Sunday and is recovering at home.

At the time of the accident, he tweeted: “Some good advice, if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

A source confirmed that Cowell had numerous procedures to correct his back.

“Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back. He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad, but he’s also been told he was lucky.”