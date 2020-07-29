Tired and emotional, Kim Kardashian was seen returning alone to L.A. this Tuesday after a trip to Cody, Wyoming where she reunited with husband, Kanye West, after his public meltdown last week.

During the couple’s reunion in the landlocked state, the 39-year-old was spotted breaking down in the front seat of a car after going days with West not answering her calls or messages.

After rapper West’s tearful and erratic presidential campaign rally in North Carolina, where he broke down about the couple’s consideration to abort their oldest child, North West, Kardashian flew to his Wyoming ranch to try and save their marriage.

The KKW Beauty founder admits to feeling powerless as she tries to protect her children and save her marriage during this time.

Amidst his bipolar episode, the Yeezy designer went on a long Twitter rant accusing his reality star wife of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill in 2018 and referring to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-un.”

A source said while Kardashian has known about 43-year-old rapper’s bipolar episodes, this one has been “the worst episode he has ever had.”

“She fears he may have to hit rock bottom before he finally wakes up and realizes what he has done,” the source told Page Six.

West had reportedly visited a hospital over the weekend after his meltdown and public apology to his wife for disclosing private matters.

Media personality Kardashian asks that the family be left alone during this time to help West deal with his bipolar episodes and work to fix their marriage and family.

“Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better,” a source told the outlet. “Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs.”