Kim Kardashian wants to change how the criminal justice works, and she’s lobbying for reform.

The KUWTK star traveled to Washington, D.C., in March to chat with Donald Trump about reforms in criminal justice.

On Thursday night’s episode of the show, viewers got an inside look at Kardashian’s trip to D.C.

The 39-year-old had met three women who were facing lengthy sentences for committing nonviolent crimes and had their sentence commuted by the President in February. The President’s order had granted clemency to 11 convicted people.

Alice Mary Johnson, 65, joined Kim. Trump had commuted Johnson’s sentence in 2018 after she had served 22 years upon Kim’s request. Kim had also hired Johnson to model her new SKIMS shapewear line.

“They’re so nervous,” Alice said of the three women who had accompanied her. “Imagine, two weeks ago they were in prison. Now, they’re with Kim Kardashian at the White House.”

Johnson and Kardashian worked together to get the three women to the White House, where they met the President and told them of their moving stories. They even spoke with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump about the same.

Responding to the news of the three women having their sentences commuted, Kardashian recalled, “I was so happy, and I called Jared immediately and said, ”This is so amazing, but these women need a moment.” I really felt like everyone would benefit from them coming here to the White House.”

“I do think it’s important to continue to have this topic brought up at the White House because it’s really instrumental in opening up the lawmakers’ hearts,” she added. ‘We are gonna be looking into some new clemencies.”

Before the trip, Stephanie Gomulka interviewed Kardashian for her Oxygen documentary The Justice Project, which focuses on reforming the criminal justice system.

She asked Kardashian why she cared about reform, to which she replied, “I have kids. I’m raising two Black sons, that, if you look at the statistics of who ends up behind bars, it scares me to know the system is so broken and so unfair. So anything that I can try to do to have a better life for them, is why I love doing what I’m doing.”

Kardashian added that she wanted to show that “people are better than the worst choice that they’ve made in their life,” which may lead to a change in the laws.