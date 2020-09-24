It may be a balmy 80 degrees in Los Angeles, but Kim Kardashian is embracing fall fashion.

The 39-year-old was spotted heading to a business meeting in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, September 22. The reality star sported a ’70s-inspired long blue leather trench coat teamed with a gray and brown snakeskin top along with a black leather midi skirt.

KIM KARDASHIAN’S SOLO SHOW DEAL IS ‘OVER’: ‘NO ONE CARES ABOUT HER ANYMORE’

To accessorize, the KKW Beauty founder slipped on a pair of PVC wedge thong sandals from her husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy collection and carried a bright orange mini Hermès “Kelly” bag. The iconic handbag, featuring the brand’s fold-in flap and top handle design, was created in 1936 and got its moniker in 1956 when Grace Kelly popularized the accessory.

FASHION FAMILY! THE KARDASHIANS AND JENNERS BEST RED CARPET MOMENTS

The SKIMS designer completed the look with a fountain top hairstyle with her bangs elegantly combed to the side and tucked behind her ear, a smokey brown eye and a shiny nude lip.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more snaps of Kardashian’s stylish outing.