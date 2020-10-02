Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly left Fox News two years ago after her former assistant accused her of sexual harassment. News of the alleged scandal broke in a New Yorker exposé examining why the 51-year-old left her role as a personality on Fox News’ The Five in July 2018.

Guilfoyle — who is now a Donald Trump re-election campaign adviser and dating the President’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — previously stated she chose to leave on her own terms. However, a 2018 Huffington Post report claimed a workplace misconduct allegation made her abruptly flee the TV host gig. Guilfoyle’s attorney denied the claims at that time.

“In my 30-year career working for the SF District Attorney’s Office, the LA District Attorney’s Office, in media and in politics, I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind,” Guilfoyle said in a statement to the New Yorker. “During my career, I have served as a mentor to countless women, with many of whom I remain exceptionally close to this day.”

When the publication asked for a comment from the unnamed accuser, she reportedly told the outlet: “I wish you well. But I have nothing to say.” The alleged complaint — which was a 42-page draft claiming her boss frequently exhibited “degrading” and “abusive” behavior — was covered by an NDA and never made it to court, according to the New Yorker. To avoid going to trial, Fox News paid the former assistant up to $4M. The accuser said she refused Guilfoyle’s $1M hush money when an investigation into the sexual harassment claims was launched.

Of the many accusations made by the assistant — who was hired to work for Guilfoyle and Eric Bolling in 2015 — she claimed Guilfoyle would show photos of male genitalia from men she had slept with. The accuser also alleged the host would have her work and sleepover in her New York City apartment, while Guilfoyle would be undressed.

The former assistant allegedly said the former Fox host “spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion demanded a massage of her bare thighs” and “told her to submit to a Fox employee’s demands for sexual favors.” Guilfoyle — who was once married to California Governor Gavin Newsom — also “encouraged her to sleep with wealthy and powerful men,” according to the outlet.

At the time of her abrupt departure, a Fox News spokesperson simply announced that “Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” after she worked there for 12 years. The-mother-one then joined Trump’s re-election campaign a year after she began dating Trump Jr. in August 2019.