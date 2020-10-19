Kirstie Alley was met with heavy criticism when she revealed that she was intending on voting for President Donald Trump again.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” she tweeted on Saturday, October 17. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason.”

“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” she added.

Her endorsement for the Trump campaign quickly began trending on the platform but fellow celebs let the Cheers actress have it after she shared her political views.

She blocked James Felton after he said, “Just a shame that the things he gets done quickly are racism and leaving hundreds of thousands dead.” Felton is not the only critic Alley blocked, as several others shared they were blocked after they opposed her view.

Natasha Rothwell suggested that she was a “has-been.” “Kirstie Alley’s tweet screamed ‘I can’t read! I don’t watch the news! Black Lives Don’t Matter! My body, your choice! and Pussies wear masks! And sexuality is a preference!’”

“But all I can think about is how 87% of the people on here will have to google who she is,” she said.

“Well my vote for Biden canceled yours out. I have done my civic duty of the day,” Patricia Arquette responded.

Josh Gad disagreed with the actress but showed some concern for his friend.

“Hey K. I know you. You’re a good person. He’s a REALLY bad person who has hurt a LOT of people including many in my life by his actions. I adore you and I think you are better than this call but it is at the end of the day, your call. Hope u r well,” he tweeted with a praying emoji.

Users were quick to disagree with Gad’s stance, too. “If she votes for Donald she is not a good person … IMO,” one replied.

Scott Presler agreed with the actress, simply saying, “Thank you.”

The actress was not impressed with the wave of criticism.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people,” she tweeted later.

This is not the first time the 69-year-old has received backlash for her controversial views.

Last month, she criticized the Academy Awards‘ decision to make the movie industry more diverse and inclusive.

“I’ve been in the motion picture Academy for 40 years,” she tweeted on Tuesday, September 8.

“The Academy celebrates freedom of UNBRIDLED artistry expressed through movies. The new RULES to qualify for ‘best picture’ are dictatorial … anti-artist … Hollywood, you’re swinging so far left you’re bumping into your own ass,” she declared. “This is a disgrace to artists everywhere … can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f–king paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought … OSCAR ORWELL.”

The tweets about the Oscars have since been deleted, but it looks like Alley is still proud to back up Trump.