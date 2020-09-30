Kylie Jenner‘s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, sent out an unsettling email that detailed how there was a security breach with Shopify — the company that manages its e-commerce platform.

The company revealed that the data breach occurred between August 15 and September 15, and it might have affected names, addresses, emails, product orders and the last four digits of customers’ credit cards.

According to Shopify — one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms — the security breach has impacted less than 200 companies, and in its investigation, a couple of support team members tried to devise a “scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants.”

In a blog post, the company did not exactly reveal how many customers were impacted by the data breach; however, it did reveal the number of records taken in the breach. On the merchant’s end, 1.3 million records were compromised, while 4,900 were accessed.

Shopify shut down access to its network after the two individuals messed with the system. The company is now working with law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to take care of “these criminal acts.”

Luckily, Jenner’s company was not compromised, so any orders placed on the website made during the incident remain safe.

“Kylie Cosmetics recently became aware of an information security incident suffered by our e-commerce vendor, Shopify,” Jenner’s website reads. “Although their investigation is ongoing, Shopify has shared that this incident involved two members of their customer support team that obtained transactional records related to certain merchants, including Kylie Cosmetics.”

“Kylie Cosmetics is committed to protecting the security of our customers’ information and was deeply disappointed to learn that Shopify’s incident affected some of our customers,” the statement said. “Upon learning of this incident Kylie Cosmetics promptly initiated an investigation into the incident and has communicated extensively with Shopify to learn more about what occurred. Shopify has informed us that it engaged an outside forensic investigation firm to assist them in investigating and remediating the situation and has reported the incident to the FBI and other international agencies and are working with law enforcement in their investigation of this incident.”

“We recognize the importance of protecting the privacy and security of our guests’ information and we are continuing to work diligently with Shopify to get additional information about this incident and their investigation and response to this matter,” they concluded.