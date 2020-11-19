Jenna Ellis, who joined President Donald Trump‘s campaign a year ago as a legal adviser, may state on her Facebook profile that she is “Proud to work for America’s best POTUS and Keep America Great!” However, just a scant few years ago, the attorney was singing a very different tune about her boss.

As reported by CNN, a deep dive into Ellis’ social media and past interviews revealed numerous slams against Trump, including a particularly stinging 2016 radio interview in which she termed him an “idiot.”

Her past Facebook posts revealed a wealth of digs — one in which she called his behavior towards women “disgusting,” one in which she said he holds neither conservative nor American values, and one in which she called his self-professed Christian faith into serious question.

In March of 2016, she posted a diatribe which also called into question the intelligence of Trump’s supporters. “I could spend a full-time job just responding to the ridiculously illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments supporting Trump,” Ellis wrote. “But here’s the thing: his supporters DON’T CARE about facts or logic. They aren’t seeking truth. Trump probably could shoot someone in the middle of NYC and not lose support. And this is the cumulative reason why this nation is in such terrible shape: We don’t have truth seekers; we have narcissists.”

Ellis’ past posts have been attracting current attention from 2020’s Trump haters, with many taunting her: “Wow, you told the truth in 2016. What happened? When did you turn from God and choose Satan,” wrote one.

Others were even more blunt: “This didn’t age well, now, did it?”

Some commenters defended her and even brought forth the argument that many politically motivated professionals flip-flop due to changed priorities: “Peoples views change,” wrote one. “None of y’all called Kamala [Harris] a[n] ‘opportunist’ when she flipped on her opinions about [Joe] Biden when asked to be his VP.”

Ellis apparently is choosing to ignore the drama, keeping up her latest Facebook post on Thursday, November 19, which shared a tweet discussing the merits of the Electoral College and U.S. Constitution in terms of fighting election corruption.

However, she did give a statement to CNN on Wednesday: “It’s no secret that I did not support Donald Trump early in the primary process in 2015, like many others who didn’t know him, and I’ve always been straightforward with my opinions and I’ve always admitted when my opinion changes. I am glad to have learned that I was completely wrong about Trump back then and I’ve said that over and over publicly, as I saw him keeping his promises, and then eventually getting to know him personally,” she explained.

“President Trump is a sincere Christian, the best president in modern history, and made and kept his promises to the American people. I am proud to stand with him and his goals for the future of this country and all of its citizens.”