Suns out, buns out! Leonardo DiCaprio showed off his beach bod with BFF Emile Hirsch on Friday, November 6, in Malibu, Calif., Just Jared reported.

The longtime friends were accompanied by family and friends during their outing, including DiCaprio’s dad, George DiCaprio.

The 45-year old wore gray patterned swim trunks, while Hirsch wore a blue pair. Although summer is over, the two men had a dip in the water. They also strolled along the beach, while DiCaprio wore a face mask.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO & CAMILA MORRONE TAKE THEIR RELATIONSHIP TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH MATCHING SHOES

The actor has not been seen out and about in some time. The Hollywood hunk is notably private and kept the fun day out off of his social media feed. Instead, DiCaprio spent the week posting on Instagram and Twitter about the presidential election.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, was not spotted on the outing, but the pair was seen soaking up the sun together in August.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the Oscar winner is “serious” about the 23-year-old model.

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila,” the insider said. “He loves being with her.”

LEONARDO DICAPRIO PLEDGES $3 MILLION TO AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” the insider dished.

The couple was first linked together in early 2018 and are still going strong over two years later. The duo only made their first public appearance when they sat together at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Wolf of Wall Street star is slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. The star-studded cast for the film includes Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and more.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SAVES MAN WHO FELL OVERBOARD CRUISE SHIP

According to Variety, the film will be about two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn the world about an asteroid heading toward Earth. Filming is scheduled to begin at the end of this year. Ahead of Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio will also star in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower adaption.