When Lily Collins gave an estimate for the age of her character in Emily In Paris, fans had a lot of questions. Mostly, how is someone so young so successful?

“I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation,” she told British Vogue. “I want to say she’s like, 22-ish. She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss … She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships.”

Fans believe that Emily should be a little older — not because Colins is 31 — but because of what she’s achieved that early in her 20s.

Colin’s dubbed her character a “smart cookie” with a “make it work” attitude, but this hasn’t satisfied her audience’s questions about her expensive clothes and how she landed her social media gig with an international company.

While her character is qualified for her new job, she only has an understanding of French culture “through movies and TV” and struggles to keep up with the cultural differences.

“Excuse me but Emily is supposed to be 22?! And get that job transfer to Paris fresh out of college? Alrighty then,” one skeptical fan tweeted.

“Emily has a MASTER’S DEGREE she is not 22!!!! Lily Collins plz,” another wrote.

“I’m two episodes into Emily in Paris but her EVP boss couldn’t do a year-long client embed in Paris so they sent … a 22-year-old employee in her place? Was there no one else in the office?” one Twitter user said.

Some fans have drawn comparisons to Sex and the City, which was also created by Darren Star. Fans questioned how Carrie Bradshaw, who was played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was able to afford her luxury Manhattan apartment as a writer.

According to Collins, Emily is not the kind of person who traveled during college.

“She was really, really focused on her jobs in the Midwest, and I don’t think she’s been abroad,”

“Basically, she’s always kind of been a big fish in a small pond — and then suddenly in Paris she’s a fish out of water. If she had gone to a different company in Chicago, she would have been taken seriously — but in Paris, she’s not prepared for the cultural shift that she experiences at Savoir.”

Despite some of the criticism the show has recieved, Collin’s is proud of the Netflix show and her role.

“She is a woman who is both romantic and work-driven — you don’t have to be one or the other,”

“It’s refreshing to hear a woman say, ‘I love my job, it makes me happy.’ … She’s in a city that’s extremely foreign to her, and it’s tough — and, yeah, she could probably get on a plane and go home, but that’s just not who she is.”