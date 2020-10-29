Talk show host Kelly Ripa proved to be a fetching Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame and looked perfect as Schitt’s Creek matriarch Moira Rose ahead of Friday’s annual Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween extravaganza.

Ripa, 50, and her co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, have easily bested their morning show rivals in the annual costume competition for the past few years — thanks to some of the most costume changes on daytime, some impressive prosthetics and a whole lot of makeup. And it’s not just the show’s two hosts getting in on the action; producer Michael Gelman joins in on the fun each year.

Check out Ripa’s looks below!

Seacrest also showed off a few of his looks ahead of the October 30 airing, titled Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life. The American Idol host will be dressed up as David Rose to Ripa’s Moira for the Schitt’s Creek portion of the program as well as a tiger to Ripa’s Tiger King.

See Seacrest strut his stuff as David Rose below.

This will mark the pair’s fourth Halloween special since Seacrest replaced Michael Strahan. The two made their debut back in 2017, kicking things off by dressing like one another in an amusing segment that saw Ripa as Ryan working five jobs and Seacrest as Kelly always at SoulCycle.

That was followed by multiple costume changes; the two appeared as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones, Eleven and Mike from Stranger Things and handmaiden cast members from the fictional Bravo program The Real Handmaids of Manhattan.

Ripa and Seacrest once again obliterated the competition last year with their constant transformations, doing everything from Toy Story and Baby Sharks to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. It was Gelman, however, who managed to strut loudest in the end when he took the stage as Jennifer Lopez at the Versace Spring 2020 runway show.

Return to OK! tomorrow to see what Seacrest and Ripa wear, along with the casts of Today, Good Morning America and more.