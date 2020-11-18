While Lori Loughlin is currently cooling her heels in jail serving her sentence as a result of the infamous college acceptance scandal that rocked the nation, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is working on altering his appearance as he approaches the due date for his own time behind bars.

Photos show Giannulli, who is on the hook for five months in the slammer, has apparently been growing a bushy beard for some time that has made him all but unrecognizable. However, it seems he’s taking things to the max — TMZ posted photos of him out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, November 16, with not only the facial hair but a tough-looking shaved head.

Perhaps he thinks this rugged style experiment will make him look tougher once in prison? The jury is out whether he looks thuggish or simply old.

Giannulli has until just Thursday, November 19, to surrender and is expected to serve his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif. Although his wife is expected to be out of jail by the new year, Giannulli’s longer sentence won’t make that possible.

The couple was arrested as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. The pair paid William Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, despite never playing the sport.

The duo originally plead not guilty to the crimes but had a change of heart in May and took a plea deal. Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars, ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, in addition to five months in prison, was slapped with a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The couple’s daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, were not charged in connection with the scandal. Jade, who is a prominent influencer, suffered backlash following the ordeal, which caused her to lose endorsements from high-profile brands such as Sephora and Estée Lauder.