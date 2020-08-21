Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in federal prison on Friday, August 21, for his involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal. Additionally, the fashion designer, 57, will have to pay a fine of $250,000 and serve 250 hours of community service, along with two years of supervised release.

According to Us Weekly, Giannulli — who wore a suit to the virtual Zoom hearing — was quiet while hearing what his future entailed.

Despite the wrongdoings, Giannulli fessed up to his mistakes. “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” he told U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. “I take full responsibility of my conduct.”

The Full House alum, 56, will be sentenced later today at 2:30 p.m. ET. Loughlin is expected to serve two months in prison, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay a $150,000 fine. Prosecutors recommended this amount of time in prison, which Loughlin and Giannulli both agreed to in a plea deal.

In March 2019, the pair was arrested after they allegedly paid William Rick Singer — who was the mastermind behind the scheme — $500,000 to make sure their daughters, Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, were accepted into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, even though the two girls never were involved in the sport.

The duo initially pleaded not guilty, but in May 2020, they accepted plea deals. On May 22, Gianulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. For her part, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

“The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell wrote in a memo on August 17. “They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

Before the hearing, Jade, 20, planned a “going away party” for mommy and daddy, sources exclusively told OK!.

“The family are facing this head on. They are not pretending that it isn’t happening and not burying their heads in the sand. Rather, close friends and family are set to gather on Thursday evening at the family’s home to say goodbye. It is like a ‘mommy going to jail’ party, along with drinks and a cake (presumably without a file in it!),” insiders told OK!.

The YouTube star “is glad to finally get this thing behind her” — and so is Loughlin. “This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them,” a source told PEOPLE in May.