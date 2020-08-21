Olivia Jade has quickly gone from influencer to infamous thanks to the 2019 college admissions scandal.

On August 21, her mother Full House actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail while her father, Mossimo Giannulli will serve five months, following their involvement.

The 20-year-old has been at the forefront of the drama from the beginning. According to an indictment by the United States Government, Olivia posed for a photo on an ergometer rowing machine. The photo was later submitted as part of her application to the University of Southern California with the implication she was a competitive rower, though she was not and had no interest in becoming one. At the same time, it is alleged, her parents paid $500,000 in bribes to a coach at the university to designate her and her older sister, Issabella Rose, as athletic prospects for the team, enabling them to gain admission to the school.

Although Olivia herself was never official charged with a crime, the scandal cost the successful beauty blogger major endorsements and forced her active social media accounts to go silent for nearly a year.

