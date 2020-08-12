Doing her civic duty!

Meghan Markle revealed that she will be casting her vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election this November.

Markle plans to vote because she knows “what it’s like to feel voiceless.”

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Marie Claire about what it is that’s driving her to vote this year.

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” she said.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS REMOVED FROM ROYAL WEBSITE

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” Meghan said. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

The 39-year old was born in Los Angeles and could cast her vote in California.

As previously reported by OK! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just bought a house in Santa Barbara where they plan to raise their son Archie, 1.

When speaking about using her voice, the Suits actress said: “One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.”

MEGHAN MARKLE HAD NO IDEA HOW TO BEHAVE IN FRONT OF THE QUEEN, REVEALS ROYAL BIOGRAPHER

“That is why I vote,” Markle added.

Markel’s choice to vote comes months after she and Prince Harry announced they were “stepping down” as senior members of the royal family.

Traditionally, the British royals don’t vote in elections. According to the monarch’s website: “The queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.”

Markle did not indicate who she would be casting her vote for. However, in the past she has been a vocal critic of President Trump prior to his 2016 election win.

The Duchess called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.