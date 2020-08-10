The book Finding Freedom is nearing its release and has been garnering media attention. The book’s excerpts are also making headlines, and now a documentary titled Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations has dug out part of the excerpt, which sheds light on Meghan Markle’s behavior.

The documentary interviewed journalist and writer Andrew Morton who had much sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex.

Morton is best known for being the authorized biographer of Princess Diana and made some interesting points on how the new life affected Meghan Markle.

In the Channel 5 documentary, the biographer claimed that Meghan Markle may have felt frustrated because she could not speak for herself. He added that the modern-century woman — Meghan Markle — may have had a hard time adapting to the “say-nothing” rule of thumb for the royals.

PRINCE HARRY ADMITS WITH ‘GREAT SADNESS’ THAT HE HAD ‘NO OTHER OPTION’ BUT TO STEP DOWN FROM ROYAL LIFE

He also revealed how the book Finding Freedom was her way of expressing her approach to the royal family and “how she was dismayed by the easy criticism of everything that she was trying to do.”

“She’s been frustrated by the fact that she’s not been able to give her side of the story,” Morton explained. “All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she’s not been able to answer back, and it’s something she’s found immensely frustrating.”

He also added that Prince Harry’s hostile attitude towards the media — especially paparazzi and tabloids — has only grown over the years. The documentary also touched on the fact that Meghan’s outspoken feminist attitude and her wanting to speak on several political issues was seen as a “cultural clash” with the traditional royal family, not that the Duchess of Sussex did not have the best intentions when she married Harry and moved to the UK.

“I feel for this poor girl, I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in,” explained the author of Diana: Her True Story.

THOMAS MARKLE CLAIMS MEGHAN WAS ‘NEVER’ A VICTIM OF RACISM IN BRITISH MEDIA

“She’s marrying into a very difficult family that everybody finds difficult to come into. And she’s someone who didn’t know an awful lot about British history, British culture and as she said herself ‘she’s gonna hit the ground running’. And she hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall,” he added.

Morton also described Meghan’s first engagement with the Queen, which happened in 2018 at Merseyside. Morton said that the Duchess was “trying her best” but had little idea how to behave in front of the Queen as she did not know about the protocols and the general etiquette.

Morton gave an example: “She went up to Liverpool with the Queen, and she’s sitting on the chairs and it’s a windy day. She doesn’t know what side of the car to get into, to get out of, what hand to hold her handbag in, and you can see that kind of confusion in her face. Meghan, even though she’s an actress, has had to swap the red carpet for the royal road show.