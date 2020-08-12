Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving on up!

The couple purchased a private family home in Santa Barbara, California and chose the place to bring up their son Archie after giving up their royal duties earlier this year.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, according to Page Six, moved in six weeks ago and have been living in the location ever since.

“They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK. This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible,” a source told Page Six.

Santa Barbara is located against the backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains and home to several A-list celebrities. Properties in that location are said to go for as high as $100 million.

The news was confirmed to Page Six by a representative of the royal couple. The representative told the publication that “Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family”.

It was reported earlier that the couple stayed in the $18 million 12-bedroom eight-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion of Tyler Perry. However, the couple filed a lawsuit against several paparazzi agencies after their son Archie was photographed with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

It was said that the paparazzi used drones to take pictures of the Sussexes.

“Harry and Meghan are both very upset by this breach of privacy, but that wasn’t the reason they left Los Angeles. They were already in the process of buying their home in Santa Barbara,” said a source according to Page Six.

The source added that the Beverly Hills mansion was “a nice favor to them at a very difficult time”. Even though Harry grew up in royalty amid the halls of Buckingham Palace, the Prince “prefers more intimate homes with character”.

The couple hopes to relax in their new home as there’s much talk around the newly released book Finding Freedom which reveals several details around the current situation of the royal family and the departure of the royal couple from the UK to pursue other interests.