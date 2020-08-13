Meghan Markle dumped Jessica Mulroney after she became embroiled in a Black Lives Matter scandal — but she has also abandoned her long-time best friend’s twins who were once like her own, OK! has exclusively learned.

Insiders have told OK! that Markle, 39, is no longer in touch with anyone in the Mulroney household, including Mulroney’s 10-year-old twin boys.

“They are 10-year-old boys that were in Meghan’s royal wedding party and now without any explanation, she has vanished from their lives,” a source tells OK!

“Jessica knows she messed up after an ugly incident with a Black influencer, but to have her entire family pay the price, especially punishing two 10-year-old boys isn’t right,” the insider added.

Despite Mulroney’s slip-ups, the Canadian stylist is distraught that Markle is no longer close with her kids. “Jessica helped Meghan plan her wedding, plan her baby shower, she even babysit for little Archie when he was in Canada, and now Meghan doesn’t even send a birthday card to her kids, is just wrong,” the source explained.

“Jessica has seen Meghan dump a lot of people after she met Harry, [but] she never thought the day would come when she and her boys would be on that list too,” the insider revealed. “How do you explain to children that auntie Meghan doesn’t care about them anymore?”

On August 11, Mulroney, 40, broke her Instagram silence by posting a video of her husband, Ben Mulroney, serving their twin boys cake for their big day. “Happy 10th to my twin babies,” the mom of three began. “My incredible family has had to witness their mom in the worst state.”

“These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart,” she continued. “They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here.”

In June 2020, Sasha Exeter and Mulroney got into an argument over the Black Lives Matter movement. Exeter called out Mulroney’s actions and said she attempted “to silence a Black woman during this movement behind closed doors.”

For her part, Mulroney uploaded a tearful apology to her Instagram page. “As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement,” she began.

“She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society,” she continued. “I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out.”

As a result, Mulroney’s CTV show, I Do, Redo, was canceled, while her role as a contributor on Good Morning America was eliminated. Mulroney’s husband stepped down from his role on CTV’s Your Morning.

To make matters worse, Markle didn’t publicly stick up for her bestie. In fact, a source close to the former Duchess told Entertainment Tonight that it was “painful” for Markle to learn about Mulroney’s “misguided and insensitive comments.”