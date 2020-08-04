Michael Jackson was the King of Popping pills and was taking so many meds it was a miracle he didn’t die sooner, it has been revealed.

The tragic singer had a lifelong love affair with prescription drugs and took industrial doses of painkillers that had no effect on him.

Eventually he became so immune to his medication, he demanded to be dosed intravenously — a fatal mistake the ultimately led to his tragic demise.

Disturbingly, his substance fixation was likely sparked from puberty when, at age 12, his abusive father, Joe, forced him to get experimental hormone injections to combat acne.

PARIS JACKSON JOINS KANYE WEST’S SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICE

But the radical treatment is believed to have had a second, more devious purpose.

Insiders say Joe sought the treatment in a bid to render his son infertile and so maintain his high singing voice.

A former Jackson family physician confirmed: “The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words.”

Details of Jackson’s shocking addiction are revealed in the new book, Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up. The dramatic Jackson biography, published by Skyhorse Publishing and out in the United States, is based on a meticulous library of source material including interviews, Jackson’s own fascinating personal journal, input from family members, first-person accounts, thousands of pages of court documents and confidential notes from Jackson’s private investigator’s files and case notes.

5 MOST SHOCKING MICHAEL JACKSON ACCUSATIONS FROM ‘LEAVING NEVERLAND’

The book’s’s scrupulous investigation provides one of the most authoritative accounts ever published of the star’s complex life and personality.

The book documents how — by the early nineties — the singer had become reliant on a combination of anxiety meds, painkillers and sleeping pills.

By 1999, he was reportedly using IV drips to take huge doses of the painkiller Demerol.

Three years later, he was slurping zombie cocktails of the drug mixed with wine.

WATCH: REMEMBERING MICHAEL JACKSON TODAY ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 60TH BIRTHDAY

Family and friends feared for his safety and many attributed his bizarre behavior to his addiction, such as the time in 2010 when he dangled his baby son, Blanket, over the balcony of his fourth-story Berlin hotel suite.

The book reveals fascinating photos taken in LA house where Jackson was living when he died in 2009.

The pictures show the shocking aftermath of the star’s death and the pharmacy of medication he hoarded at the home, which included Diazepam, Lidocaine and Propofol.

In a riveting account, the author unpicks how — as financial pressures mounted on the star — he was forced into a contract to perform one final tour to pay off his debts, despite suffering debilitating arthritis. And as he prepared to stage the show of a lifetime, he fueled himself with drink and drugs to get though the agony.

The author explains: “He recruited a physician to live with him full time. Dr. Murray was earning $100,000 a month to obtain, administer and monitor Michael’s drug use. At first the doctor secured ‘downers’ including Xanaz, Restoril, Ativan and Versed. They made Michael so out of it that his handlers would cover for him by saying he was tired or having a bad day.”

PARIS JACKSON SPEAKS OUT ABOUT FAMILY DRAMA AFTER MISSING THE BBMAS

Jackson racked up a $100,000 bill at a Beverly Hills pharmacy and to prepare for his final string of concerts in London, had his doctor score him 5000ml of sedative Propofol, enough to anesthetize all the pre-op patients in a busy hospital for a week.

It was this drug, administered intravenously, that finally killed him.