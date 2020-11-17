Former First Lady Michelle Obama has finally spoken out about President Donald Trump refusing to concede in the 2020 election after Joe Biden was named the President-Elect.

Obama posted a photo of herself with her husband on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption about the controversy surrounding the election.

The author wrote that “democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego” and that the “presidency” does not belong to any individual or party.

“To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories — whether for personal or political gain —is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” she stated.

“So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history,” she added.

She reflected on the past four years when Hillary Clinton had lost the election. “I was hurt and disappointed — but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won,” Obama wrote.

The Becoming author acknowledged that the people had spoken and “one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do. So my husband and I instructed our staff to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power — one of the hallmarks of American democracy.”

“We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years,” she noted.

The 56-year-old mother of two admitted that it was not easy after Trump had accused President Obama of being born outside of the U.S. The “racist lies” had the Obama “family in danger,” and she wrote in her memoir she would never forgive Trump for it.

“I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had — from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House,” she continued.

After Donald won in 2016, Barack penned a letter to the incoming President to welcome him to the White House and to wish him luck, which is a tradition.

President Obama reminded Donald that “we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for.”

“Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to use to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them,” Obama added.

On Monday, November 16, Donald sent a confusing tweet, where he seemed to acknowledge Biden’s win but then added later that he will “concede NOTHING.”