John Legend is one of the few artists to achieve EGOT status taking home an Emmy, 10 Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony Award over the course of his career.

“I’m so grateful,” John, 41, said of being recognized for his hard work. But despite his success, the singer admitted that the thing he was most proud of in life was his family with wife Chrissy Teigen, 34.

The couple and their two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, had been happily hunkering down at home in LA the past few months as John was geared up for the release of his seventh album, Bigger Love, which dropped on June 19.

“The record’s sexy and fun and optimistic,” said the star who’s also a coach on NBC’s The Voice. “That’s the vibe I was in.” Here, John talked about his hit-making process, his kids’ musical aspirations, and why he’d never run for office.

What inspired you to make Bigger Love?

Every album starts with me writing with people. I never know what the theme will be. You try things out and see what excites you.

The tracks are super romantic. Does Chrissy have a favorite?

She likes “Conversations in the Dark” a lot—which’s about the commitment and cherishing the small moments you have together.

You and Chrissy started dating in 2006, how did you know she was The One?

It’s always a combination of being in the right place and meeting the right person. We dated for a long time before we got married, but we fell in love and got serious pretty quickly.

Are your kids showing any interest in following in your musical footsteps yet?

No, not really. They play around on the piano, and we have a little drum kit as well. But I haven’t given them any lessons yet.’

Season 18 of The Voice wrapped in May. What’s it like being part of such a successful show?

As a kid, I was a choir director, so I love leading other singers and helping artists figure out what’s best for them. And I truly enjoy working with other coaches—and I also get to be home and with my family more, which is a good thing.

You’ve spoken out a number of social issues. Would you ever run for president?

It’s very lightly crossed my mind. [Laughed.] But I told myself that there’s no way I’d do it. I love being involved, but I feel like I can do that without being an elected official.

You’ve been at the top of your game for more than 15 years. What’s the secret to your success?

For me, it’s been about focusing very immediately on the work and on writing and performing or whatever project I’m working on.

What’s next for you?

I’m just going to keep going. I don’t rest on the fact that I’ve won all these awards. I’m always trying to top myself and make my next project the best I’ve ever done.

“Hopefully, it’ll give people a lift and bring them some joy,” said John of his latest album, Bigger Love.

MAKING TIME FOR LOVE

As busy working parents of two small children, John and Chrissy have schedules that are pretty jam-packed. But they do their best to carve out as much QT as they can.

“The kids take a lot of our energy during the day,” said John, “but it’s always nice at night after they’ve gone to bed when we can watch a movie or do whatever we want to do.”

Even after nearly 15 years together, they’re not sick of each other just yet. Shared John: “We still enjoy those moments.” Talk about a couple of goals.