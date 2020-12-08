Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died from colon cancer aged 53. The sad news was announced on Monday, December 7, on Desselle-Reid’s Instagram page.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer,” the statement read.

“She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.

“Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER

Friends and fans took to the comments to mourn the late actress’s death. B.A.P.S. costar Halle Berry wrote that she was “heartbroken. will love her and her memory my whole life. May God bless her family and beautiful children. rest softly my sweet friend.” Only days before her death, Berry shared a throwback clip with Desselle-Reid where they documented themselves shopping on Rodeo Drive, in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Let’s find Tiffany,” she captioned the clip.

“I’m praying for your family! Love and miss you Natalie,” Kim Whitley wrote. “I will miss your awesome spirit my home town friend. Rest in heavenly power,” Faith Ford said.

REMEMBERING STYLE STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN: A LOOK BACK AT HIS BEST RED CARPET LOOKS

Desselle-Reid is best known for her roles in Eve, Madea’s Big Happy Family and the 1997 retelling of Cinderella.

Fans and loved ones also posted tributes to Desselle-Rein on Twitter. Her manager, Delores Robinson wrote that her client was “a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife.” Robinson’s daughter, Holly Robinson Peete chimed in that she was “Just absolutely decimated by this news…Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

Netflix Content Executive, Jasmyn Lawson shared that she “reached out to Natalie Desselle-Reid exactly one year ago to book her for Strong Black Legends. She was one of the most requested guests. She didn’t respond (I assumed she wanted privacy). But hopefully, she knows that we considered her a LEGEND.”

I reached out to Natalie Desselle-Reid exactly one year ago to book her for Strong Black Legends. She was one of the most requested guests. She didn't respond (I assumed she wanted privacy). But hopefully, she knows that we considered her a LEGEND 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ag0gQw3Myg — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) December 7, 2020

6 MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS FROM 2020 MTV VMAS: HONORING CHADWICK BOSEMAN, 43, AFTER TRAGIC DEATH

Desselle-Reid kept her diagnosis to herself and used her social media to spread positivity in the weeks leading up to her death. Her last Instagram post on Sunday, December 6 read “Sunday is the perfect day to refuel your soul and to be grateful for each and every one of your blessings,” which she captioned with “Remember, you are Blessed!” with a yellow heart. “Refuel your Soul.”

Desselle-Reid also paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman after he passed away from the same illness in August. “He will never be forgotten.! Chadwick Boseman Rest In Peace Black King Heaven Forever!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Desselle-Reid is survived by her husband Leonard, and her three children; Sereno, Summer and Sasha.

We’re thinking of Desselle-Reid’s family during this difficult time.