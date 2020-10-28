One of Chadwick Boseman’s older brothers, Kevin Boseman, is celebrating two years in remission from cancer. This comes just two months after his brother passed away from colon cancer.

The 48-year-old broke the news on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 14.

“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” he wrote in a screenshot, which was captured by The Shade Room. “October 14, 2020.”

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”

The choreographer and dancer admitted “it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news.”

REMEMBERING STYLE STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN: A LOOK BACK AT HIS BEST RED CARPET LOOKS

“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

“Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth,” he concluded.

Earlier in the month, he shared memories of his late brother via The New York Times.

“I’ve only read one tribute, and that was only because the person handed the freshly scripted essay to me to read for my approval. I‘ll eventually write my own, and maybe I’ll share, or perhaps it will be just for me,” he wrote.

6 MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS FROM 2020 MTV VMAS: HONORING CHADWICK BOSEMAN, 43, AFTER TRAGIC DEATH

“In the meantime, here’s an interview my brother Derrick and I did with @christina_a_morales [Christina A Morales] for @nytimes. Thank you, Christina. You are a joy.”

Followers offered him condolences in the comments. “Such a heart warming story of your family. Always knows you are all super very talented, what a family!” one wrote.

“Beautiful piece and something that Chad would most certainly love to read. Bless your sweet family,” another said.

The Black Panther star was the youngest of the three brothers.

Kevin also kept his cancer diagnosis to himself — just like Chadwick did.

FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER

The actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and put on a brave face as it progressed to stage IV. Chadwick passed away on Friday, August 28, which was the first time the news broke that he had cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement from his team read after he passed.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the statement continued. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”