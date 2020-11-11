A joyous family occasion turned into unspeakable tragedy in just a few days time when a young newly married couple met their deaths while on honeymoon in the Caribbean.

According to local news, Mohammad Malik, 35, and Noor Shah, 29, both from New York, were married on October 24 on Long Island in a traditional Pakistani wedding

The couple chose the tropical locale of Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon, and while taking a swim in the ocean in reportedly just chest-deep water, were apparently swept out to sea by a rip current, resulting in the two both drowning. Their deaths occurred just four days after their wedding.

“Obviously they were out there alone so nobody knows exactly what caused the issue. Your guess is as good as mine,” Malik’s brother Salman said to local news. “I felt numb, like it does not feel real. We are still in that elated state of happiness from the wedding.”

He also told the New York Post that his younger brother, a corporate lawyer, was madly in love with Shah, a fourth-year surgical resident, and had been determined to give his “queen” a fantastic honeymoon despite pandemic restrictions. “Even in this situation with COVID, he found the best place he could possibly travel to with all these restrictions where he could go with his new wife,” he explained.

Malik’s other brother, Ahmad, also expressed disbelief that the two were taken from their families so soon after an amazingly happy occasion. “It doesn’t feel as if any of this is real yet, so I imagine the hard part starts now since we just buried them yesterday,” he noted.

“Their energy as individuals was magnetic, but together it was incredible,” he added. “Everybody wanted to be their friend. Everybody wanted to be around them.”

“They were truly in love with each other,” the groom’s father, Maqbool Malik, told the New York Post. “The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other.”