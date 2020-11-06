Rapper Brax, real name Braxton Baker, has died at just 21 years old.

Baker’s mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her daughter’s death on Thursday, November 5, via a tribute video on Instagram. The cause of death has not been made public.

“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she wrote. “At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

“Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels,” she continued.

The social media influencer and musician was working on new art and projects before she passed.

“Most recently, she was in the process of forming her brand [and] merging her loves for fashion and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn [sic],” Russell said. “Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

“Braxton emphasized, ‘I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me,'” her mom recalled.

Fans of the musician expressed their condolences in the comments section. “Oh my God I am soooo sooo sorry!!!! May God wrap His arms around you, your daughters, and family,” one user wrote.

“You and your girls have blessed my life in ways I could never fully state, I am so blessed and so grateful to have witnessed the light that radiates throughout your family. I love you all so deeply and I am sending so much love and so many prayers to you all,” another said.

Makeup artist Scott Osbourne Jr. recalled working with the budding star in his own tribute on Instagram. “You were such an amazing light, Man the work you created, and the work we created together will live on forever! I still remember you coming to L.A. to from atl to glam and have photoshoot, your art will always live on,” he wrote.

Baker gained recognition in 2017 and was on the rise ever since. In 2018, she told SVGE magazine that her role “is to create art straight from my heart. For I know that art will be pure, poetic, powerful and healing. All I want to do is help the world heal. That’s when things will begin to shift.”

“I have been using my creativity to build a unique brand for years. I’ve been directing my own shoots, directing my own videos, styling myself, writing poetry, writing articles, writing raps, choreographing dances, styling myself and styling others like it was nothing for years,” she said. “So, I guess that’s how I’ve been making it work for me.”

Our thoughts are with Baker’s family during this difficult time.