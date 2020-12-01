Nxivm leader Keith Raniere reportedly thinks that he will be killed in prison — if he doesn’t eventually die there, he was sentenced to 120 years — due to his involvement in the violent sex cult, which involved branding women.

In a blog post on the Frank Report, former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato shares exclusive audio of Raniere sharing his safety concerns. In one clip, Raniere describes a “vicious man” who “told various people he would put as much money as necessary, literally hundreds of millions of dollars to have me put in jail for the rest of my life, to have me killed, to have me destroyed.”

9 FORMER CELEBRITY CULT MEMBERS

“And right now, over the next month to two months is a real countdown for me, because once they designate me and either ship me off to the Supermax or ship me off to a pen, things become dangerous for me. And you guys may never get to speak to me again, for all I know,” he said in another clip which is dated Saturday, November 21.

In the most recent recording from Monday, November 23, Raniere said, “I can’t think of anything else to say, but remember these things have to move quickly because, you know, I get designated soon — and then I’ll be out of here. And that’s a dangerous situation for me.”

Raniere is currently at the Brooklyn federal Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits a permanent placement after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering, child pornography and forced labor.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Parlato reported that there are rumors that members of the Latin Kings and MS-13 gangs would kill Raniere if they had the chance, but did not speculate how and where those rumors came from. The publicist wrote that the “best case” scenario for Raniere is “the drop-out yard in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. The worse case is solitary confinement at the supermax [USP Florence ADMAX].”

Parlato explained that Raniere could request to go to a facility for sex offenders to seek treatment for his “disease,” but in order to do that, Raniere would have to admit to being a sex offender, which is very unlikely. Raniere pleaded not guilty throughout his trial.

Parlato added that while Raniere’s crimes did not come with the death penalty, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has a duty to protect inmates from murder in prison.

SEE CHILLING PHOTOS OF WEAPONS, $15K & MORE IN SCOTT PETERSON‘S CAR WHEN HE TRIED TO RUN AWAY BEFORE ARREST

“The prisoner himself is forewarning them that it may happen,” wrote Parlato. “This is based in part on his being a ‘CHOMO,’ a person that inmates believe is a child molester. In addition, Raniere says, an extremely wealthy individual is offering a bounty on him.”

Last month, both Raniere and Clare Bronfman sought to appeal their sentences to no avail. Bronfman will spend 81 months in jail.

Meanwhile, victims of the cult are relieved by the news that Raniere received a long sentence. “Despite what you tried to teach us in the curriculum, it turns out there is a definition of evil. It’s you, what you have done and continue to do from prison and in this very moment. But your con has come to an end. The world sees your lies. And if there is ever any justice, the world will never see your face in public again,” one of his victims, actress Sarah Edmondson, said in court last month.