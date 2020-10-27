Keith Raniere's Ex GF Reveals How The NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Tortured Her For Years

After Barbara Bouchey was able to escape the grasp of NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere, she claims that for years he continued to terrorize her.

Bouchey told Dr. Oz that Raniere, along with high ranking NXIVM member Clare Bronfman — heir to the Seagram’s fortune — tried to financially ruin her with countless frivolous lawsuits. Raniere is currently awaiting his sentencing.

“Within 18 hours of my leaving, they dragged me to 14 litigations in four states in front of eight judges in 10 courtrooms,” she told the daytime doctor. “There were thousands of court filings.

“Then [Clare] Bronfman sued me for breach of ethics, claiming that I was revealing their financials, which I never did. I get every lawsuit dismissed,” she continued. “They dragged me into every lawsuit against every other detractor, including the Cult Expert, Rick Ross.”

The former financial planner says that Raniere and Bronfman’s lawyers “labeled me a hostile witness and the kingpin conspirator to spread false propaganda around. Fourteen litigations lasting eight years, nonstop in four states.”

“Then they had me handcuffed and arrested on Christmas Eve 2015.”

Bouchey first met Raniere in the spring of 2000 through her friend and former therapist, Nancy Salzman — cofounder of the NXIVM cult. She was going through a divorce at the time, and Salzman encouraged her to join the “self-help group,” where she was introduced to the twisted leader.

Bouchey dated Raniere for nine years before escaping the cult, and she told Dr. Oz that she loved him during that time. “I think I can honestly say during the period of time I was with him, I loved him more than any man in my life. Honestly. He had this amazing worldly mission, he was humanitarian, wanted to make a difference. He professed that I was a soulmate. Yes, I honestly, during that time, I loved him more than any man up until that point.”

Multiple women have come forward saying that they were part of a secret slave-master society within NXIVM, called DOS, where they were then branded with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with the cult leader.

Raniere was found guilty in June of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. Raniere was also convicted of 11 underlying counts of racketeering that fell under the wire fraud charge.

OK! previously reported that Bronfman — who is the daughter of late billionaire and former Seagram’s liquor chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. — was sentenced to 81 months in prison for fraud and forced labor as a leading member of NXIVM.