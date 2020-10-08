George Floyd’s death sparked national protests, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement gained more steam than ever as the fight against racial inequality reached a fever pitch in recent weeks.

Now, more people are outraged after it emerged that Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in Floyd’s death, posted bond on $1 million bail Wednesday, October 7.

The 44-year-old faces counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 killing. In a video clip, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes as Floyd told him and three other officers he couldn’t breathe before ultimately dying.

While Chauvin’s release feels like a slap in the face to many who have been protesting across the county asking for justice, the news is heartbreaking for Floyd’s family.

“Derek Chauvin’s release on bond is a painful reminder to George Floyd’s family that we are still far from achieving justice for George,” Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family, said in a statement obtained by Newsweek. “The system of due process worked for Chauvin and afforded him his freedom while he awaits trial.”

“In contrast, George Floyd was denied due process, when his life was ended over a $20 bill,” he continued. “There was no charge, no arrest, no hearing, no bail. Just execution. Although George Floyd was denied justice in life, we will not rest until he is afforded full justice in death. The civil litigation team looks forward to our day in court.”

The three other officers charged in Floyd’s death have also been released on bond for $750,000 each. The trial of the four ex-officers is currently scheduled to begin in March.

But Chauvin’s release makes the current landscape of protesting against police brutality and racial injustice more precarious and there are fears that his release could ignite more violence by further inflaming protests.

Responses on Twitter seem to indicate just this.

George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, has been released on $1,000,000 bail. The racial-inequality hole out of which we must dig beginning in January cannot possibly get any deeper. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 7, 2020 Derek Chauvin is the monster that kept his neck on George Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, and he just posted $1M bond so he's walking around free while George Floyd is dead. Where is the fucking justice? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 7, 2020 DO YOU WANT RIOTS?!

Because this is how you get riots!

(out on bail) https://t.co/yoHl0nlFFd — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 7, 2020 At this moment, in multiple cities across the country, people who have protested police murder and brutality sit in jail. And Derek Chauvin walks free. No justice, no peace. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 7, 2020