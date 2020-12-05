Golden Globe-nominated actress Pamela Tiffin has died at 78 years old.

Tiffin, who starred in a string of Italian movies throughout her career, died of natural causes in a New York hospital on Wednesday, December 2, her daughter Echo Danon told The Hollywood Reporter.

Tiffin, born in Oklahoma City, found success in her teen years when she was discovered as a model, before relocating to New York City in the 1960s to pursue a career in acting.

GOLDFINGER! THUNDERBALL! DR. NO! SEAN CONNERY‘S GREATEST ON-SCREEN MOMENTS

Her start in the film business came about when Tiffin flew to Hollywood for a brief vacation, visited the Paramount Pictures lot and crossed paths with Hal Wallis, the producer of Summer Smoke.

Tiffin, who was just 19 years old at the time, was asked to audition for a part in the flick, and without any preparation, she delivered the lines and had left such an impression that she was asked to screen-test for the role of Nellie Ewell before being cast for the part.

Tiffin’s first two motion pictures, Summer and Smoke and One, Two, Three — both released in 1961 — earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Female and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

‘TODAY’ CELEBRATES BEST OF BROADWAY—SEE THE STELLAR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FROM ‘HAMILTON,’ ‘WICKED’ & MORE!

By 1963, her career was in full effect when she landed the role of Carol Brewster in the Henry Levin-directed comedy Come Fly With Me, which later led her to be cast opposite James Darren in The Lively Set and For Those Who Think Young in 1964.

Her success in Hollywood continued after playing a seductive stepdaughter in 1966’s Harper with Paul Newman, which was the same year she would play Annie Robson in The Almost Perfect Crime.

In 1967, Tiffin decided to leave Hollywood for Italy where she went on to star in a string of films, including The Almost Perfect Crime, The Archangel and Torture Me But Kill Me with Kisses.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II MOURNS LOSS OF HER ‘DORGI,’ VULCAN — INSIDE HER PUPPY LOVE

Her career also spawned a brief run in theatre, starring in Dinner at Eight and Uncle Vanya.

Elsewhere, Tiffin’s love life had flourished just as much as her acting credentials; she was married to magazine editor and New York Magazine co-founder Clay Felker in 1962, but after seven years of marriage, the two decided to divorce.

In 1974, she tied the knot again with Edmondo Danon, with whom she shares two daughters, Echo and Aurora, before announcing her retirement from acting.

Tiffin made a one-off guest appearance in 1989’s Quattro storie di donne TV mini-series but never returned to working in Hollywood, having instead chosen to settle down and focus her attention on raising her family.

She is survived by her husband and their two children.