It’s been a rough few weeks for the royal pups. Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of her dog, Vulcan, and Kate Middleton and Prince William sadly lost their family dog, Lupo, on November 22.

The Queen’s beloved “dorgi” passed away a few weeks ago at Windsor Castle, where she and husband Prince Philip had been residing amid the second national lockdown. Vulcan is said to have been buried at the monarch’s Berkshire castle.

The 94-year-old’s companion, a dachshund-corgi cross, had been by the Queen’s side since 2007, making him at least 13 years old. Her Majesty is left with one other dog, Candy, who was featured with Vulcan on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2018.

While the Queen is not new to the loss of a fury friend — as she has owned more than 30 corgis throughout her life — “clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting,” a palace source told The Sun.

The news of Her Majesty’s loss comes days after the death of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s family dog, who was gifted to the duo from Kate’s brother, James, as a wedding present. “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” the royal couple wrote in a statement. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

