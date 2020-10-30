Curtain up! It’s been almost eight months since the lights went down on Broadway in early March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — with what feels like no end in sight, since the Broadway League announced that shows would remain closed through at least June 2021.

But, as they say, the show must go on — on the Today show, anyway!

In celebration of Halloween, the Today staff took on the best of the Great White Way, with costumes from Chicago, Cats, Hamilton and Wicked.

Carson Daly acted as master of ceremonies for the segment, which saw Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from Chicago, Craig Melvin and Al Roker as Alexander Hamilton and King George III from Hamilton, Jenna Bush Hager as Grizabella from Cats and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

The Broadway community has been out of work since the world went into quarantine in early March and performances were indefinitely suspended.

Theatre fans naturally took to the comment section on Today’s Instagram to praise the morning show for bringing Broadway back, even if just for a moment.

“EPIC!!!! Standing ovation!!! ✨,” said one user, while another simply wrote, “BRAVO.”

